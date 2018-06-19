The city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla Parks and Recreation announced the sponsorship for the Summer Food Service Program for Children, as part of the summer lunch program.

The program helps feed children who rely on school for their meals through the free and reduced-price meal program. Children between the ages of one and 18 can eat meals for free when school is not in session.

The Summer Food Service program began Monday and continues every week through August 17.

Children and adults 19 years old and older who have mental or physical disabilities and participate in the school program can drop in and eat, with no registration necessary.

Full schedule:

WWCC SEA-TECH 525 Campus Loop Dr. June 18 – July 3 11:00-11:30 a.m. M-F

Sharpstein School 410 Howard St. July 2 – August 2 11:00-11:30 a.m. M-Th

Breakfast at Sharpstein July 2 – August 2 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. M-Th

Prescott School 207 S. A St. Prescott 99348 June 18 - July 6 11:25-11:55 p.m. M-F

Garrison Middle School 906 Chase Ave. July 16 – August 16 11:00-11:30 a.m. M-Th

Jefferson Park 802 Sprague June 18 - August 10 11:30-12:00 p.m. M-F

Edison School 1315 E Alder June 18 - August 10 11:30-12:00 p.m. M-F

Wildwood Park 21 S. Division June 18 - August 17 11:30-12:00 p.m. M-F

Washington Park 9th and Cherry. June 18 - August 10 11:45-12:15 p.m. M-F

Walla Walla High School 800 Abbott. June 18 – July 24 10:30-11:00 a.m. M-F

YMCA 340 S Park St., WW 99362 June 18 - August 17 12:00-12:30 p.m. M-F

Pioneer Park Alder and Division. June 18 - August 10 12:00-12:30 p.m. M-F

College Place High School 1755 S. College Ave. June 18 – July 31 12:20-12:50 p.m. M-Th

Farm Labor Camp 165 Labor Rr Camp Rd. June 18 - August 17 12:25-12:55 p.m. M-F

Breakfast at Farm Labor June 18 – August 17 8:40 – 9:10 a.m. M-F

Lincoln School 421 S. 4th St. June 19 – July 26 12:45 -1:15 p.m. Tu-Th

Davis School College Place 31 S.E. Ash Ave. June 18 – July 31 12:30 -1:00 p.m. M-Th

*No Meals on July 4 at ALL Sites

*No Meals on July 3, 4, 5 at Lincoln

*No Meals on July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 or July 25 & 26 at Walla Walla High School

*No Meals on July 5 at Sharpstein or College Place High School

*Walla Walla High School will not be serving meals on Friday, July 20 or 27

*Garrison will be serving meals on Friday, August 10



