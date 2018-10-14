Air quality in the Pacific Northwest may be impacted by volcanic ash and dust from Mount St. Helens, reports the National Weather Service Portland (NWS).

There was not an eruption, but strong east winds are circulating volcanic ash and dust to the west.

NWS says the primary impact is to aviation. But ash and dust could trigger respiratory issues for sensitive groups. NWS advises anyone near Mount St. Helens to avoid outdoor activities.

Western Washington dealt with poor air quality over the summer due to wildfire smoke from Canada to Siberia. Consider these 5 tips for better breathing during poor outdoor air quality.

