Yes, Washington state still requires front mounted license plates

This applies to those driving passenger vehicles, according to the department of licensing. Those using motorcycles or mopeds are permitted to have one rear plate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As drivers in Washington prepare for increased travel in the spring and summer months, questions are circling around the state regarding license plate laws.

Several viewers have asked us whether or not front mounted license plates are required by law in Washington state.

THE QUESTION

Does Washington state still requires front mounted license plates?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, we can verify that front mounted license plates are required in Washington state. According to the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 46.16A.200, this is true for those driving passenger vehicles.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, front mounted plates are required for passenger vehicles only. The following vehicles are permitted to have only rear mounted plates:

Campers

Trailers

Semi-trailers

Mopeds

Horseless carriages

Motorcycles

Washington State Patrol says residents driving passenger vehicles without a front mounted plate is an equipment violation. They will be fined $139. However, according to state law, WSP may grant drivers an exception "if the body construction of the vehicle makes compliance with this section impossible."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.