Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff does have jurisdiction in the City of Spokane to clear homeless camp

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to WSDOT stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. State law says he has every right to do so.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction.

The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane.

THE QUESTION

Does the Spokane County Sheriff have jurisdiction in the City of Spokane?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich does have jurisdiction within the City of Spokane.

WHAT WE FOUND

RCW 47.52.200 addresses the question of law enforcement jurisdiction within a city or town.

The law states that in incorporated cities or towns, municipal police officers, the sheriff of the county and the Washington State Patrol have independent and concurrent jurisdiction.

The City of Seattle explains how this works on its website.

The city writes, “Since Seattle is located in King County, the King County Sheriff's Office has jurisdictional authority within the city limits as well.” The city also added that Seattle Police are considered the primary agency within the city.

KREM 2 also reached out to the Spokane Police Department and Cpl. Nick Briggs confirmed that Sheriff Knezovich does have jurisdiction within the City of Spokane.

