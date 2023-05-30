Yes, the CDC is making unsolicited phone calls

After receiving two calls from a number claiming to be with the CDC, a viewer reached out to see who was actually calling and why.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — When it comes to unsolicited phone calls, it can be difficult to tell what is real and what is not. So, when one viewer received a call claiming to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), she reached out to VERIFY.

THE QUESTION

I received two calls today from a number that purports to be the CDC. I believe it is a scam. Would you investigate to see if this is a scammer? - Linda

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

We can Verify that, yes, the phone calls Linda received did come from the CDC as part of a National Immunization Survey.

Linda shared that the calls came from the phone number (404) 806-4812. On its website, the CDC has a web page specifically for people who got a phone call from the same number as Linda, as well as three others.

404-809-2195

404-806-4810

404-806-4811

404-806-4812

The CDC explains that phone calls are part of a National Immunization Survey. It seeks information about childhood vaccinations and related health issues.

A letter from the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases says phone numbers for the survey are chosen at random by a computer. Those numbers are then contacted by people at the National Opinion and Research Center at the University of Chicago, who carry out the survey.

The letter states, “You do not have to take part, or you can decide not to answer one or more questions.”

If you get the call and want more details, you can call the survey takers back at 877-220-4805.

WHAT WE FOUND

While we can Verify the CDC is making unsolicited calls, it is always a good idea to be wary of them.

The Federal Trade Commission warns “If someone calls you out of the blue and asks you to hand over personal information or wire money or pay with a gift card, it’s a scam.”

If you ever have questions about a call, the FTC advises you to simply hang up. You can also report the call at DoNotCall.gov.

