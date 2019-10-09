Liberty state, a movement for most of eastern Washington to secede and form a new state, is trying to get serious.

Proponents of the concept are taking more noticeable steps to spread the idea, such as hosting a booth at the Spokane Interstate Fair this week.

Meanwhile, many of its members are attempting to distance themselves from Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley), arguably the most well-known Liberty supporter, after he's been repeatedly tied to violent, extremist rhetoric. Although, other Liberty leaders have also faced similar controversy.

As the movement attempts to gain traction, we've received a question from viewers: is it even constitutionally possible?

We set out to Verify.

Legal requirements

The clause in the Constitution that deals with forming new states is found in Article IV, Section 3.

It says that Congress can create a new state basically whenever it wants, and doesn't provide any other requirements.

But, there's one exception. If the proposed state includes land that's already part of an existing state, then not only do you need Congress's approval, but the existing state's legislature has to approve the move as well.

That obviously pertains to Liberty, meaning the majority of lawmakers in Olympia would have to support the concept for anything to happen.

That clause has come into play several times before. In fact, Vermont, the first state admitted after the original thirteen colonies, had to wait for approval from New York, since that state claimed some of Vermont's territory.

Historic requirements

Those are the only concrete legal requirements, but historically speaking, Congress won't even look at creating a new state without some other stuff as well.

First, there's usually been some type of referendum to demonstrate that the people living in the affected area actually want a new state.

Second, Congress usually requests the proponents draft a new state constitution. And, how much Congress likes that constitution often plays a role in whether the state gets approved.

Liberty's progress

So how far along is Liberty?

They're working on getting Olympia's approval; bills have been introduced multiple times. But, those bills have never even made it out of committee.

Regarding the referendum, they're working on that too. Their chosen strategy is currently to petition for an advisory vote on the ballots of every county they aim to include in Liberty. Gathering signatures for that petition is part of why they're at the fair.

On a state constitution, the Liberty website indicates a draft has been written and leaders are currently working on finalizing it.

And as for support from Congress, they're a ways away from that.

So, we can verify that it is legally possible for Liberty to become a new state, but it remains a longshot idea.