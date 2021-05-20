VERIFY: You likely won't be asked for proof of vaccination in Spokane County

Several viewers have reached out to the KREM to Verify Team to ask whether people would be required to prove that they’re vaccinated.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the push to get more Washingtonians vaccinated continues businesses are left to navigate whether they keep their mask mandate in-place.

Last week, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions latest guidance on masks.

That guidance states: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulation, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Following the Governor’s announcement several viewers have reached out to the KREM to Verify Team to ask whether people would be required to prove that they’re vaccinated in order to go mask-less.

THE QUESTION

One viewer wrote, “I would like to know why vaccinations cards are not shown, to prove vaccination. Example: Costco makes you show your card to gain access why isn't your vaccine card asked for too? How are we to know all these people without masks are truly vaccinated and not lying to get out of wearing one?”

THE SOURCES

Governor Jay Inslee's Office

Spokane Regional Health District

WHAT WE FOUND

Deputy Communications Director for Governor Inslee, Mike Faulk wrote in an email: “There is not currently guidance for entities asking people to prove they’re vaccinated. The masking guidance is clear on who is and isn’t required to wear a mask for public health reasons and we hope people will adhere to it consistently. Entities still maintain the right to require masks universally in their locations.”

Kelli Hawkins, spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District offered a similar response when questioned about proving vaccination.

“How the masking guidance is being regulated will differ at each business or organization. We are currently waiting for Labor and Industries and the Washington Department of Health to create guidance for businesses and employers that will help them determine what actions are right for them,” Hawkins wrote in an email.

Hawkins added, “Most importantly, you should do what makes you feel comfortable and safe. In addition, we should all respect each other’s decisions to wear or not wear a mask and refrain from shaming or judgement.”

