SPOKANE, Wash. — Over the past few weeks, there have been complaints of a man walking through neighborhoods and posing as representative for a security system he's not actually with.

Once engaged in conversation, he then tries to convert them over to his business. It turns out he might not be breaking any laws with this method.

Spokane police department says there have been reports to crime check about this man, so they're looking to make sure no illegal activity is going on.

“If somebody shows up and says I know you have this, I'm here to work on it and you didn't ask for that. Immediately I would use some caution and not let them into the home,” Sgt. Terry Preuninger explained.

The strategy is a way to bring your company more revenue and he’s claimed to be part of ADT and Honeywell. Mike Crouse works with Total Security in Spokane and said his companies name has also been used.

“Feedback that I've gotten from my clients is that he's acting like he's representing us.”

Security signs in front of a home are the perfect target for this kind of business because it's easier to get them to switch over rather than someone who is not interested in a security system.

So while that might be an unorthodox way of approaching business. It's not something that can get him into any trouble.

“It could also be a legitimate business person just trying to take the corner out of someone else's business and trying to get their product into where somebody else had one,” said Preuninger. “ Again, not the best way to do so but not necessarily unlawful.”

Crouse also said this practice isn't criminal.

“This person is using deception to gain a new customer as opposed to doing it the moral and ethical way.”

