The top 6 KREM VERIFY stories from around the Inland Northwest in 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM viewers from around the Inland Northwest had a lot of questions this year, especially with the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The KREM VERIFY team set out to answer as many questions as we could, ranging from the newly approved coronavirus vaccines to whether mask mandates would prevent people from legally carrying guns.

Here are the top six stories where the VERIFY team answered the questions KREM viewers had about viral claims or headlines in the news.

1. VERIFY: Is the Washington-Idaho border closed due to COVID-19?

With Washington Governor Jay Inslee issuing sweeping restrictions due to the growing coronavirus pandemic in March, many social media posts claimed that the Washington-Idaho border would be closed to stop interstate spread of the virus.

At the time, Idaho had much fewer cases than Washington, leading to beliefs that the restriction may happen. So, the VERIFY team went to the Idaho State Police and Governor Jay Inslee's office for answers.

2. VERIFY: Can you wear a mask and carry a gun in Washington?

With masks being required in many public places for most of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some were wondering if this would affect the rights of gun owners to carry a firearm while also abiding by face covering mandates.

The confusion mostly came down to a Washington state law dealing with the Western Washington University campus. To clear things up, the VERIFY team spoke with Governor Inslee's office and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

3. VERIFY: Did Governor Inslee go to Hawaii for a political retreat?

A story that made national headlines in November led to questions about if Governor Inslee left for a political retreat in Hawaii after telling Washingtonians to restrict travel during the holiday season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The KREM VERIFY team turned to the governor's publicly available schedule, as well as his televised addresses about the pandemic, to find the answer.

4. VERIFY: Are false positive COVID-19 tests happening in North Idaho?

A post on social media spread quickly in July, claiming that a person who intended to get tested but never actually received a COVID-19 test at Kootenai Health was notified that they had tested positive.

The post led to many similar claims being made regarding false positives in North Idaho. The KREM VERIFY team spoke with Kootenai Health to clarify the details of how testing works, and addressed claims of false positives being counted in case totals.

5. VERIFY: Did a Spokane dog test positive for a rare and contagious disease?

A KREM viewer sent an anonymous tip back in January that a dog in Spokane had tested positive for Brucella Canis, a contagious bacterial disease typically found in large animals that can also affect dogs.

KREM reached out to the SouthCare Animal Medical Center in Spokane and Executive Director of Spokanimal Dori Peck to find out if the disease was found in a local dog.

6. VERIFY: Can you get your two COVID-19 shots from different vaccines?

With welcome news of approved, effective COVID-19 vaccines bringing hope to many, it also has led to a number of questions about the vaccination process. One of the questions dealt with if people could get the two doses currently required by the two approved vaccines from different manufacuturers.