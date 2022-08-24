Smiley ad about 'stadium full' of IRS agents forcing families to pay for law degrees is false

Are new IRS agents being sent to force families making less than $75,000 to pay for someone else’s law degree?

SEATTLE — Nearly 30 viewers emailed KING 5 to ask us to look into an ad by Tiffany Smiley’s campaign “Smiley for Washington.”

Smiley, seen standing with Lumen Field in the background, said, “… I think it’s insane that Joe Biden and Patty Murray are sending a stadium full of new IRS agents to force families making less than $75,000 to pay for someone else’s law degree.”

The ad also shows text next to her that reads “87,000 IRS agents to harass the middle class.”

THE QUESTION

Are (87,000) new IRS agents being sent to force families making less than $75,000 to pay for someone else’s law degree?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This claim is combining two separate pieces of legislation - the Inflation Reduction Act and the Student Loan Forgiveness Executive Order - and because the language in the ad only references numbers from the Inflation Reduction Act, we can say the claims in the ad are false and lack context.

WHAT WE FOUND

In August, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law.

The legislation includes the largest-ever federal effort to combat climate change and aims to lower the rising costs of goods while paying down the nation's debt.

The bill also includes about $80 billion in funding for the IRS over the next 10 years. About $45.6 billion of that IRS funding will be put toward expenses for IRS tax enforcement services through September 2031, including hiring more employees. But the legislation does not mention that the agency will hire 87,000 new agents specifically tasked with audits, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury says these claims are false.

The text of the Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t specify the number of new hires for the IRS. The 87,000 number shows up in a May 2021 report from the Treasury Department that estimated more funding allocated by President Joe Biden’s administration would allow the IRS to hire nearly 87,000 full-time employees by 2031 if it received $80 billion in funding.

That report was specific to previous legislation and it’s not clear yet how many people the IRS would hire with the Inflation Reduction Act funding.

Additionally, the IRS is expecting a large number of employees to leave in the next 10 years and will hire new staff to fill those roles. At least 50,000 staff members will leave or retire from the agency in the next five years alone, according to the Treasury Department.

These staff members work in various departments throughout the IRS and aren’t tasked with only enforcement. The addition of new employees won’t mean increased audits for middle-class Americans, according to the Treasury and IRS.

“New staff will be hired to improve taxpayer services and experienced auditors who can take on corporate and high-end tax evaders, without increasing audit rates relative to historical norms for people earning under $400,000 each year,” a spokesperson for the Treasury Department said.

In a letter sent out in August, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig also assured Senate members that the IRS would not “increase audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans.”

According to the Treasury Department spokesperson, “the resources to modernize the IRS will be used to improve taxpayer services, from answering the phones to improving IT systems – and to crack down on high-income and corporate tax evaders who cost the American people hundreds of billions of dollars each year.”

As for the claim about IRS agents being sent to force families making less than $75,000 to pay for someone else’s law degree, the Smiley Campaign told KING 5 Smiley was referring to President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Executive Order, in addition to the Inflation Reduction Act.