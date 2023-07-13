No, the STA City Line launch will not cause future service cancellation

The City Line will feature battery-powered electric buses. With the new technology, operators needed time behind the wheel, causing temporary trip cancellations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chief communications officer Brandon Rapez-Betty said the Spokane Transit Authority has been working on the City Line for 10 years.

“We're ready to go and we're excited to deliver city line,” Rapez-Betty said. The six-mile route will feature zero emission, battery-powered electric buses. Each bus is 60 feet long and allows boarding on both sides. With the brand new technology, Rapez-betty said operators needed time behind the wheel.

He said that training caused several trip cancellations.

“In order to train an employee, you have to pull them out of their regular work," Rapez-Betty explained. "And so during that few weeks period, during the month of June, we saw more service cancellations than we have had in the past few months. But, those service cancellations were limited to anywhere from 1 to 2% and it was usually a couple of days of the week. So, we've really reduced it as much as we can to reduce the impact on our customers and those needing public transit.”

STA said it has been impacted by labor force shortages, but are in the process of closing the gap.

Rapez-Betty said a new class of drivers should have STA fully staffed by September.

“The worst is behind us in terms of the trip cancellations," Rapez-Betty shared. "We are 20 employees below where we need to be to be fully at budget. I think that if there are service cancellations, they will be very few and far between we hope that there's none. But I can't guarantee that there won't be any, once we hit our budget numbers, which will be probably in September, we will expect any further cancellations after that.”

So we can verify, No, the City Line will not cause future cancellations.

“Our employees are ready for the service, the maintenance team, the operators, all those that have worked on the electric infrastructure,” Rapez-Betty said.

Riders can expect current routes and the new City Line route to provide service without disruption.

Saturday, the City Line is celebrating its launch with parties at five different stops on the route and offering free rides all day.

