Video of First Lady at Eagles game manipulated to include audible boos, anti-Biden chants

A video of First Lady Jill Biden at an Eagles game was edited to include audible boos. In the original shared by the NFL, the crowd is singing "Fly Eagles Fly."

Editor’s note: Video content contains profanity.

First Lady Jill Biden made an appearance at the Oct. 16 Sunday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

A video clip being shared widely on Twitter claims to show fans booing and yelling anti-Joe Biden chants as she stands on the field ahead of the game. One video had more than 1 million views before it was removed from Twitter (an earlier archive can be found here).

The clip was also embedded into an article published by British tabloid The Daily Mail.

THE QUESTION

Is a video clip showing Jill Biden being booed at the Philadelphia Eagles game real?

THE SOURCES

Original NFL video

A NFL spokesperson

Video from a YouTube channel that shares ambient sounds

An old clip from a University of Kentucky football game

Video and audio analysis using Adobe Premiere

THE ANSWER

No, a video showing Jill Biden being booed at the Philadelphia Eagles game isn’t real. The original audio was replaced with boos and chants.

WHAT WE FOUND

The NFL shared a video on Twitter Sunday showing First Lady Jill Biden's appearance on the field. In the video, Biden can be heard singing along to "Fly Eagles Fly," the Philadelphia Eagles fight song, and no widespread boos or chants can be heard. The NFL also shared the same clip with VERIFY via email and said it was filmed by their social media team.

Here's how VERIFY determined the audio of the viral version of the video was manipulated to add the boos and chants.

VERIFY analyzed four seconds of the viral video and compared it to the original video from the NFL. We can confirm the soundwaves are different in the two videos.

VERIFY was able to trace the audio of the boos and chants used in the viral video to two different videos. The audio in the manipulated video was created using two different clips:

Audio from a YouTube video of stadium boos Audio from a TikTok video clip of a crowd chanting “F*** Joe Biden” at a University of Kentucky football game.

When we combined the audio from the YouTube clip with the Kentucky football clip, the resulting audio track matched the viral video audio.