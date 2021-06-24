No, investigators have not released a cause for the condo collapse near Miami

There is online speculation that the Champlain Towers South building collapse was not an accident. The Surfside, Florida-based building fell early Thursday, June 24.

This is a developing story. At the time of publication, rescue efforts were still ongoing, and the cause of the collapse had not been confirmed.

Conspiracy theorists online are claiming the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Florida, was not an accident but could have been a planned attack against Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who live nearby.

Project Camelot, a self-proclaimed whistle-blowing initiative with a history of peddling conspiracy theories, claimed in a Facebook post that the collapse was a “shot across the bow at [a] Trump comeback.” The Project Camelot Facebook page has more than 58,000 followers. A link to an associated website article is archived here.

The claims were also made across Twitter (see here and here, as examples) and this Facebook post showing a map and proximity to Trump and Kushner’s residence had more than 140 shares.

THE QUESTION

Have officials identified the cause of the Surfside, Florida condo collapse?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, as of June 25, officials have not identified a cause for the collapse, despite online claims that it may not have been an accident.

WHAT WE FOUND

“We need a definitive explanation for how this could have happened,” Florida Governor Ron DiSantis said at a June 25 media briefing. “That’s an explanation that needs to be an accurate explanation, it’s an explanation that we don’t want to get wrong, obviously, but at the same time I do think it’s important that it’s timely.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava said structural engineers would be assigned to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Four people were confirmed dead and 159 were still missing as of Friday, June 25. The Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted that first responders were working around the clock.

The Champlain Towers South, located on Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, is a 12-story condominium and can be seen via Google Maps.

The Trump-connected conspiracy theory is not the only one making the rounds online. In pseudo-anonymous conspiracy groups, online users have posted the video of the condo collapse edited at different speeds, alleging the collapse was orchestrated, but there is no evidence currently the collapse was intentional in any way.

On Reddit, a post with 990 comments insinuates the collapse was one of many events taking place that buried news coverage regarding a court appearance in a defamation case between Dominion Voting Systems against several high-profile Republicans.

There has been no evidence to support the claim.