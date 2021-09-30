No, a government shutdown will not stop or delay Social Security payments

Social Security payments do not require annual funding like some other government programs. However, the SSA can’t issue new cards during a shutdown.

Every year, Congress must pass and the President must sign a budget bill for the next fiscal year to appropriate funding for agencies and programs that rely on annual funding. When Congress and the President fail to pass and sign a new budget before the start of the next fiscal year, which begins in October, the government enters a “shutdown” in which everything without funding can no longer operate.

Congress has until the end of day on Sept. 30, 2021 to agree to a new budget to avoid a shutdown.

Viewer Sheri asked VERIFY about the impacts of a government shutdown on people receiving Social Security payments.

THE QUESTION

Are social security payments impacted by government shutdowns?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, government shutdowns do not impact Social Security payments. Funding for the Social Security program draws from an independent revenue pool that doesn’t require annual funding. However, a government shutdown would prevent the SSA from issuing new Social Security cards, however.

WHAT WE FOUND

The CRFB says Social Security payments will continue through a government shutdown. This is also true of other mandatory spending not subject to annual appropriations, such as Medicare and Medicaid. Mandatory spending is not set by annual budget bills, the CBO says.

The Social Security Administration explains Social Security is financed through a dedicated payroll tax, and any extra income the taxes generate go into trust funds reserved for future Social Security payments. Those funds won’t be depleted until 2033, according to the SSA’s 2021 report.

The SSA has money available both for administrative costs to make payments on time and for the payments themselves, even if the government were to shut down. But a government shutdown could cause issues for aspects of the Social Security program other than issuing payments.

The CRFB says the program would cease verifying eligibility for benefits and issuing cards in a full shutdown. In a blog post from just before the start of the 2018-2019 government shutdown, Democratic Representative Dan Kildee from Michigan said that a government shutdown would prevent the issuance of Social Security cards, affecting about 60,000 Americans who apply for a card each day.