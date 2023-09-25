Did ESPN call the WSU-OSU game the 'No One Watches Bowl?'

Washington State University Head Football Coach Jake Dickert claimed that ESPN called the game between the Cougs and Beavers the 'No One Watches Bowl.'

PULLMAN, Wash — WSU Head Football Coach Jake Dickert took ‘Cougs vs. Everybody’ to a new level on Saturday night, taking on the biggest name in sports.

"I caught something this morning," Dickert said in a postgame news conference. "I was watching GameDay. Corso comes on and he says, ‘The No One Watches Bowl.’ And I don’t really understand that. What’s the merit once again?”

Is that what was actually said? Let’s Verify.

THE QUESTION

Did Lee Corso call the football game between Washington State University and Oregon State University the 'No One Watches Bowl' on ESPN's College GameDay?

THE SOURCES

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast

THE ANSWER

No, Corso did not likely call the game between WSU and OSU the 'No One Watches Bowl.' What he likely said was the 'Nobody Wants Us Bowl.'

The comments in question were made by ESPN’s Corso during a segment where the College GameDay hosts were picking who they thought would win the game.

"In the 'Nobody Wants Us Bowl," Corso appears to say. "Nobody wants these poor guys. Washington State beats Oregon State.“ You can hear the comments in the video above.

The first part of what Corso said is difficult to make out and could be interpreted as 'no on watches,' as Dickert claimed. However, Corso does seem to follow it up more clearly, saying, "Nobody wants these poor guys."

Herbstreit was sitting right next to Corso, and in a response on X wrote, “Lee’s point OBVIOUSLY was-it is 2 teams that have been left out-that haven’t found a home yet-NOT the “no one watches Bowl”."

Huh?

Is this a real tweet???

You must have been hacked Ryan.

Lee’s point OBVIOUSLY was-it is 2 teams that have been left out-that haven’t found a home yet-NOT the “no one watches Bowl”. Know you’re excited your boys won but DAMN! https://t.co/hfMIBt9YX8 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 24, 2023

The 'no one wants us' statement refers to the Cougars and Beavers being the only two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference after this season. The 10 other teams announced plans to leave for other conferences, leaving behind WSU and OSU.

Jake Dickert was fired up about the lack of respect shown to WSU on ESPN this morning saying Lee Corso called today’s game the “No one watches Bowl” This is 1:32 well worth your time to hear Coach fight for his team pic.twitter.com/l9zZfhiUK2 — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) September 24, 2023

