Did ESPN call the WSU-OSU game the 'No One Watches Bowl?'

PULLMAN, Wash — WSU Head Football Coach Jake Dickert took ‘Cougs vs. Everybody’ to a new level on Saturday night, taking on the biggest name in sports.
After the Cougs big win over the Beavers, Dickert claimed that an ESPN analyst on College GameDay called the game, 'The No One Watches Bowl.'
"I caught something this morning," Dickert said in a postgame news conference. "I was watching GameDay. Corso comes on and he says, ‘The No One Watches Bowl.’ And I don’t really understand that. What’s the merit once again?”
Is that what was actually said? Let’s Verify.
THE QUESTION
Did Lee Corso call the football game between Washington State University and Oregon State University the 'No One Watches Bowl' on ESPN's College GameDay?
THE SOURCES
ESPN's College GameDay broadcast
THE ANSWER
No, Corso did not likely call the game between WSU and OSU the 'No One Watches Bowl.' What he likely said was the 'Nobody Wants Us Bowl.'
The comments in question were made by ESPN’s Corso during a segment where the College GameDay hosts were picking who they thought would win the game.
"In the 'Nobody Wants Us Bowl," Corso appears to say. "Nobody wants these poor guys. Washington State beats Oregon State.“ You can hear the comments in the video above.
The first part of what Corso said is difficult to make out and could be interpreted as 'no on watches,' as Dickert claimed. However, Corso does seem to follow it up more clearly, saying, "Nobody wants these poor guys."
Herbstreit was sitting right next to Corso, and in a response on X wrote, “Lee’s point OBVIOUSLY was-it is 2 teams that have been left out-that haven’t found a home yet-NOT the “no one watches Bowl”."
The 'no one wants us' statement refers to the Cougars and Beavers being the only two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference after this season. The 10 other teams announced plans to leave for other conferences, leaving behind WSU and OSU.
