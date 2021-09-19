x
USC football team met with unexpected airplane malfunction at Lewiston airport

United Airlines flight 2509 from Los Angeles to Lewiston landed with unexpected plane malfunction with half the USC football team still on board.
Credit: AP
Southern California wide receiver Drake London, right, carries the ball for a touchdown while defended by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Southern California won 45-14. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

LEWISTON, Idaho — A United Airlines plane tipped backward Friday with half of the USC football team still on board.

When arriving in Lewiston for their game Friday, University of Southern California football team was met with the sudden surprise of their plane tipping backwards on the tarmac. Half the team was still on board said United Airline officials.

United Airlines issued a statement that said due to a shift in weight and balance during the offloading process, the tail of the aircraft tipped backward. There were no injuries reported by passengers, crew, or ground personnel.

