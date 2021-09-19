USC football team met with unexpected airplane malfunction at Lewiston airport

LEWISTON, Idaho — A United Airlines plane tipped backward Friday with half of the USC football team still on board.
When arriving in Lewiston for their game Friday, University of Southern California football team was met with the sudden surprise of their plane tipping backwards on the tarmac. Half the team was still on board said United Airline officials.
United Airlines issued a statement that said due to a shift in weight and balance during the offloading process, the tail of the aircraft tipped backward. There were no injuries reported by passengers, crew, or ground personnel.