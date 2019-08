TENSED, Idaho — US95 north of Tensed, Idaho is reopen after a fatal crash at milepost 383. The crash occurred at about 9:05 a.m. this morning.

A 32 year-old male was driving southbound when his his vehicle crossed left over the median. He then collided with a 41 year-old female and juvenile male in a different vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and her passenger were taken to Kootenai Health.

The highway was closed for three and half hours.