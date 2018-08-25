Coast Guard crews stopped an unmanned boat in Puget Sound after it spent more than two hours traveling in circles.

A Coast Guard vessel responded to the boat Friday afternoon after reports that its driver fell overboard, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson. The first 911 calls came in around 4:15 p.m.

The crews spent nearly two hours waiting for the boat to run out of fuel.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard vessel positioned itself next to the boat giving a crew member the chance to jump into the unmanned boat and turn off the engine.

The boat was then towed back to the marina in Burien.

The boat's driver was able to swim to shore after going overboard and was looked at by the Burien Fire Department.

