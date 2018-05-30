FLORIDA -- You're by the pool, hanging out with the kids, when you see a woman doing some personal hygiene.
Whoa, whoa, whoa. OK, everybody out!
More than 55,000 Reddit users upvoted a video, said to have been taken in Florida, of a woman perched at the side of a hotel pool and shaving her leg. At one point, she's seen dipping the razer into the water to rinse off the shavings.
Lady shaves legs in hotel pool from r/trashy
There are pages upon pages of rules in regards to pool safety in Florida, but none addressing the societal crime in question.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
