SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint city leaders said preliminary results of the Idaho State Fire Marshal's investigation into a house fire that killed a 2-year-old boy indicate the fire was accidental.

Autopsy results from the medical examiner show Andre Hyder, 2, died from smoke inhalation. Officials said further toxicology tests are pending and final results wil be released later.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 911 caller reported a house fire at 620 E. Mountain View Drive in North Sandpoint, the city reported.

According to the city's Facebook post, the boy's parents woke up to the flames and the house was already fully engulfed. After escaping out a second story window, they were able to call for help.

First responders from Selkirk Fire and Sandpoint Police arrived on the scene and were notified that Hyder was still in the house and his mother and father, Jaymes Ryder and Tessa Potwin, had been unable to get to him due to the fire, the post said.

When firefighters were able to reach Hyder, he was already dead in his upstairs bedroom.

The responding firefighters from Selkirk Fire also went through a critical incident debrief Saturday morning.

A member of the Sandpoint community has organized a memorial site for Hyder. The memorial is at Farmin Park on 3rd Avenue between Oak Street and Main Street in Downtown Sandpoint.

A candlelight vigil is being planned for the family and the community. The date and time are to be determined. If you'd like to help the family, you can donate here.