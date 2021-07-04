Two people found dead inside burned camper in Orofino

Police responded to reports of an on fire camper in Orofino, Idaho. They found two people dead inside.

OROFINO, Idaho — Two people have been found dead inside a burned out camper in Orofino, Idaho.

Clearwater County Sheriff's and the Orofino Police Department responded to a call of a camper on fire in the early morning on Saturday. When officers arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames.

After crews were able to put out the fire, the bodies of two individuals were discovered inside. Police are not releasing the names of the two people yet. They have also not confirmed if the fire is what caused the deaths.

An investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.