Bothell officer shot and killed after pursuit, 2nd officer wounded; suspect in custody

Two Bothell officers were shot during a pursuit late Monday. One officer was killed and another was wounded. The suspect is in custody.

BOTHELL, Wash — A Bothell police officer was killed and a second officer was injured in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a police pursuit Monday night.

The police pursuit started around 9:40 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black sedan on State Route 522.

During a short pursuit, the suspect hit a man on a scooter before crashing into a median, according to Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team spokesperson Aaron Snell.

Snell said there was “an exchange of gunfire” after the crash. One officer was killed, and a second officer was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. It is unknown if the suspect or the officers fired first or how many shots were fired.

Bothell police tweeted just before 3:30 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police said the suspect was hiding on a rooftop near the scene when they were arrested. Several agencies joined the manhunt before the suspect was arrested.

It is currently unknown what led to the traffic stop.

Snell said Tuesday morning he expected the downtown Bothell area to be closed for “quite some time, maybe even through this afternoon” while police conducted their investigation.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Investigators are still on the scene, here are the current road closures:

- NE Bothell Way (SR 522) is closed b/t NE 180th and Kaysner Way

- Bothell Way NE (SR 527) is closed b/t Main St and NE Bothell Way — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) July 14, 2020

The fallen officer’s body was put into an ambulance around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. A procession of police vehicles escorted the ambulance to the medical examiner’s office.

Officials said Monday night that residents in or near Bothell should stay indoors while police investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The man on the scooter who was struck by the suspect was taken to Harborview where he is in satisfactory condition, according to Susan Gregg, a hospital spokesperson.

Gregg said the second officer that was injured in the shooting was treated and released from the hospital.

The involved Bothell officers have not been identified.

