KITTITAS CO., Washington — According to Washington State Patrol, one adult and one child have been killed in an accident on I-90 near Ellensburg involving a single motor home pulling a trailer.

Two injured children have been airlifted to Seattle for treatment.

Drivers should expect delays as the Washington State Department of Transportation is working to clear the freeway.

The crash involved three adults and six children.

#UPDATE I-90 MP 110 (Ellensburg) Collision. MEDIA MUST STAGE BEHIND LAST PATROL CAR WITHIN DOT CONES. Tragically 1 adult & 1 child are deceased. 1 adult & 2 children airlifted to Seattle. Total involved 3 adults & 6 children. PLEASE BE PATIENT AS @wastatepatrol INVESTIGATES. pic.twitter.com/8y4GuncN0C — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) September 4, 2018

State patrol said one lane of traffic is open in each direction.

