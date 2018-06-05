GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Two people died after their small boat capsized near the Grays Harbor south jetty on Sunday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard retrieved two bodies from the water Sunday at about 3:20 p.m. Names of those who died will not be released until families have been notified.

Locals at the scene tried but were unable to retrieve the victims after the boat capsized, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard, Grays Harbor Dispatch, Westport Police Department and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife are working the scene and investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

