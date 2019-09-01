Spokane Valley Police Department arrested two juvenile suspects for illegally possessing a firearm on school grounds Wednesday morning.

Central Valley High School was placed on “Lockout” while Spokane Valley School Resource Deputies worked to investigate a tip about a student who brought a weapon to school and left campus around 10:20 a.m., according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

Central Valley High School Administration and the Spokane Valley Resource Deputy assigned to the school got word that a student who left campus was in possession of a pistol, authorities said. The student reportedly brought the weapon to school with the intention of trading it later to another student off campus for marijuana, according to the police department.

Authorities said administrators placed the school on Lockout, knowing the student left the school. The school did this to ensure the safety of students and staff while the tip was investigated.

About 15 minutes later, Spokane Valley Deputies and School Resource Deputies found the student suspect and several other juveniles at a residence on N. Sommer, according to authorities. The police department said officers recovered a pistol and arrested the suspect.

Officers detained a second student reported to be involved in the “trade,” later identified as Kenski Biten, 18, at the school, authorities said. A third juvenile suspect, who was also found at the residence, was arrested for an unrelated warrant and booked into the Spokane Co. Juvenile Detention Center, according to the police department.

Authorities said investigators learned the pistol was stolen during a vehicle prowling last August.

Biten, a felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was taken to Spokane Co. Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful possession of a pistol (18 to 21 years of age). The involved juvenile, who was also a felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, was also taken to JDC for the same charges.