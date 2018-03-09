Thousands of Washington students finished the week without starting school as bargaining continues in four Western Washington school districts.

The Tukwila Education Association reached an agreement with the district Friday night. Ratification may follow. Stay tuned for details about classes starting.

The following districts remain remain at odds with teachers: Centralia, Puyallup, Tumwater, and Tacoma.

The Stanwood-Camano School Education Association ratified their contract and classes are scheduled to start Monday, September 10.

The Tacoma Education Association will not continue negotiations over the weekend. School was already canceled Thursday and Friday. Check back for updates about school starting in Tacoma.

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

Puyallup schools were closed Friday, September 7. A mediator was called in to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district, but a work stoppage continues. It is not clear when classes in Puyallup will begin.

School was closed Friday, September 7 in the Tumwater School District. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

All Centralia schools were closed Friday, September 7. The district says there will be an announcement soon about Monday's status.

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, and Olympia.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

