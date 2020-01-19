AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump will be in Austin Sunday afternoon to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention.

Air Force One landed at Austin Bergstrom-International Airport at around 4:20 p.m. The president will be delivering remarks at 5 p.m. in Exhibit Halls 2-3 of the Austin Convention Center, according to the AFBF Convention's schedule of events.

While details of President Trump's route from the airport to the convention center cannot be released for security reasons, drivers in the downtown area can anticipate delays. Roads like Highway 71, U.S. 183 and Interstate 35 may see closures or increased congestion due to the president's motorcade. Roads around the airport and convention center may be affected as well.

KVUE's Mike Marut said police have blocked off Cesar Chavez Street at San Jacinto Boulevard and police are posted about every 20 yards in front of the convention center.

Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted that he always loves being in Texas and that he will be speaking to "our great farmers" who "hit 'paydirt' with our incredible new trade deals: China, Japan, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and many others."

This will be the third year in a row that President Trump has spoken at the AFBF Convention. It is also the second time in less than three months that he has stopped in Austin. In November, he visited to tour the Apple manufacturing facilities.

Other officials scheduled to attend the convention are Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

The AFBF Convention started on Friday and will run through Wednesday.

