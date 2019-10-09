ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Schools and homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a train derailment in Dupo.

All students and staff in the Dupo School District were transported to Columbia High School in Columbia, Illinois. A spokesperson for the school said parents must sign out students at the front door.

Several dozen homes in the nearby area were also evacuated. Residents were sent to the East Carondelet Community Center.

The call first came in around 12:45 p.m. for a train derailment and fire in the 2400 block of Carondelet Avenue.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Dupo, Illinois is about 15 minutes from St. Louis.

The fire was contained around 3 p.m.

St. Clair County Emergency Management spokesperson Herb Simmons said they are not aware of any injuries. Simmons said the American Red Cross is brought the crews on scene water.

The train involved is a Union Pacific train.

Statement from Union Pacific

'Around 12:45 p.m., a derailment occurred in Union Pacific's Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road. Both crossings are closed. The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire. Initial information from the scene indicates that the tank car contains a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone. It is typically used as a solvent.

Union Pacific is working with area first responders to put out the fire. Our yard and nearby intermodal ramp were safely evacuated. At this time, no injuries have been reported.'

According to the National Institutes of Health, methyl isobutyl ketone is an important commercial chemical. It is used as a solvent, in the manufacture of many chemicals, in many chemical processes, in paints, and in dry cleaning products. It is also used as a flavoring agent and in food-contact packaging products.

