DIABLO, Wash. -- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the North Cascades Highway will reopen on Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

WSDOT began clearing SR 20 North Cascades Highway on Monday, March 26.

As of the end of the last week, the westside and eastside crew were about six miles apart, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT says nice weather on Friday will probably draw a crowd and reminded people to be safe if they intend to celebrate.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION:

Although the access between the gates is open during the winter months, it will be closed to the public between Monday, March 26 until Thursday, March 29 for maintenance.

Crews started clearing the snow from the western side of Diablo Gate and in two weeks, they will start on the eastern side of Mazama. The two sides will eventually meet in the middle.

After the roads are clear, crew members will start assessing the road for any winter damage and clear areas of rocks and debris.

Crews have cleared more than ten miles past the seasonal gate closure so far, according to WSDOT. Crews found about two feet of snow, and warmer temperatures and rain have helped melt some of the bottom layer.

East side clearing will begin on April 9.

Work to clear #SR20NCH has started. Crews from our Newhalem facility cleared to milepost 143 (gate closes at 134) yesterday. Just a couple feet of snow here, but will get deeper as they head east. Remember: Access behind the gates prohibited M-Th during clearing process. pic.twitter.com/z8xsLyqqSD — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 27, 2018

