SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A woman was transported to Sacred Heart with serious injuries after a three-car crash at southbound Newport Highway at Colbert Road on Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol officials said 50-year-old Natalie King of Spokane was traveling westbound and failed to yield to southbound traffic. She then struck two vehicles.

Officials said the passengers in the other vehicles were not injured.

Officials said to expect delays in the area for some time as the crash is partially blocking the roadway.

WSP troopers are mapping the scene using a drone.

