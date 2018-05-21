SPOKANE, Wash.-- In Spokane there are four seasons: fall, winter, spring and construction.

Right now, Spokane is right in the midst of construction season.

The summer months are always the busiest time for construction because that is when the Inland Northwest sees the best weather.

However, a city spokesperson said construction season in Spokane runs from April through October.

This year, it’s not just the regular road construction we see during those months.

This year, crews worked through the winter on stormwater tanks that will ultimately prevent pollution in the Spokane River.

In addition to regular road maintenance, the city is working on bigger construction projects that are causing backups.

Currently there are over 40 construction projects going on across the city.

The biggest one is the revitalization of the Monroe Street Corridor.

City officials said they understand that it can be a pain for businesses and home owners near or in the middle of construction, not to mention the people trying to drive through the city, but it's all about progress.

"It's a balancing act, we try to do an amount of construction that makes an improvement to our streets, but still allows the public to get around," said Marlene Feist with the city of Spokane. "We always tell people to kind of, give themselves a little bit of extra time if they are going through a route that has a construction project underway, it will probably cost less frustration for you in the long run," she said.

Here’s what you have to look forward to: Construction on the Monroe Street Project is expected to be completed by this fall.

Feist with the city said the last of the big stormwater tank projects are expected to be finished by mid-2019.

Once those are finished, the city expects to be back on a "normal" schedule for road construction.

Feist also said the Washington State Department of Transportation has various projects going on within city limits, adding to all the construction.

If you want to continue to be updated on all the construction happenings in the city, click here.

