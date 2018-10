SPOKANE, Wash — Washington State Patrol blocked off two lanes of I-90 east Saturday morning after a semi-truck turned on its side.

The semi overturned going eastbound at Altamont St. around 6:50 a.m. The left two lanes are blocked.

The WSP supervisor on scene advises it will be several more hours before it is cleared. The trailer is full of produce , which needs to be unloaded by hand to allow tow trucks to move the truck.

WSP advises to expect delays.

🚨🚨Blocking Incident 🚨🚨



EB I 90 at Altamont semi truck overturned blocking 2 lanes.



Extended ETA to clear. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/TyxdUm5SV8 — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 6, 2018

