Law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing their seat belt enforcement patrols as part of the 17th annual “Click it or Ticket“ campaign that starts May 14 and ends June 3.

The extra seat belt enforcement runs through Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

More than 150 law enforcement agencies in Washington will be participating in the campaign.

According to a report by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, roughly 95 percent of Washington drivers use their seat belts. Slightly less than 94 percent of drivers in Spokane County use their seat belts.

Since Washington passed the primary seat belt law in 2002, the unrestrained fatality rate decreased from accounting for 64 percent of traffic deaths to 18 percent of traffic deaths. Seat belt use also increased by more than 10 percentage points and has varied between 94 and 95 percent throughout the last few years.

