The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-1 touched down in Mason County near Shelton Friday evening.

The tornado touched down for about 5 minutes and had winds estimated between 90-100 mph.

The tornado traveled on land for approximately 0.68 miles before moving over the water of Pickering Passage and dissipating as a water spout, the NWS said.

No one was hurt.

The NWS sent a team to the area Saturday afternoon to survey the damage. The team said the damage path was up to 90 yards in length.

Some trees were uprooted, impacting at least two homes in the area. One of the homes had two trees fall on its roof.

Last December, an EF-2 tornado touched down in the Port Orchard area, with wind speeds of 120-130 mph.

No one was seriously hurt, but more than 200 homes were damaged.

WATCH: Drone footage of December 2018 tornado in Kitsap County