Snoqualmie, Black Diamond, and Everson top a list of safest cities in Washington state in 2017, according to an analysis of FBI crime statistics.

In general, Washington is safer than other places in the U.S. with a violent crime rate that’s 23 percent lower than the national rate, according to the FBI’s 2017 Crime in the U.S. report. Violent crime includes murder and manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

While Washington’s violent crime was up slightly from 2016, property crime, which includes burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson, dropped 9.4 percent.

Here are the top 20 safest cities in Washington state, ranked based on violent crime rate. If there was a tie, property crime became a factor.

Cities were not included if they did not reach population thresholds or did not report data to the FBI.

1. Snoqualmie

Population: 13,648

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.15

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.77

2. Black Diamond

Population: 4,422

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.23

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 6.78

3. Everson

Population: 4,217

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.24

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 9.49

4. Mercer Island

Population: 25,553

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.27

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 18.08

5. Duvall

Population: 7,875

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.51

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 3.94

6. Camas

Population: 22,973

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.57

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 16.28

7. Brier

Population: 6,840

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.58

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.09

8. Colville

Population: 4,805

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.62

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 27.06

9. Lynden

Population: 14,302

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.63

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 13.21

10. Liberty Lake

Population: 9,505

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.63

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 16.41

11. Issaquah

Population: 38,592

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.65

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 30.14

12. Bainbridge

Population: 24,635

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.65

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 10.76

13. Pullman

Population: 33,897

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.68

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 15.22

14. Selah

Population: 7,839

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.77

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 21.81

15. Lake Forest Park

Population: 13,375

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.82

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 18.84

16. Pacific

Population: 7,210

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.83

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 19.56

17. Kirkland

Population: 88,898

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.84

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 24.53

18. Enumclaw

Population: 11,745

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.85

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 18.73

19. North Bend

Population: 6,898

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.87

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 38.56

20. West Richland

Population: 14,603

Violent crime rate per 1,000 people: 0.89

Property crime rate per 1,000 people: 11.71

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the cities with the most violent crimes were Fife (9.65 violent crimes per 1,000 people), Tacoma (8.14), Lakewood (6.96), and Seattle (6.33).

