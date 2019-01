The Mary B II crab boat capsized about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

All three crew members died, a Coast Guard spokesman told KGW Wednesday morning.

The boat's skipper, Stephen Biernacki, 50, of Barnegat Township, N.J., was found with the boat and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oregon State Police.

James Lacey, 48, of South Toms River, N.J., was found in the water and taken to Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport where he was pronounced dead.

Joshua Porter, 50, of Toledo, Ore., was found by the Newport Fire Department on Nye Beach, north of the north jetty and pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard reported that the crew went into the water while crossing the Yaquina Bay bar when seas were at 12 to 14 feet.

The Mary B II asked for a Coast Guard escort while crossing the bar when the three went into the water.

The Coast Guard told KGW the vessel was spotted capsized at the entrance point of the two jetties. An immediate search was started.

The boat eventually ran aground on the beach north of the north jetty, the OSP said.

A crab boat capsized at the entrance point of the two jetties into Newport's Yaquina Bay. Three crew members died.

KEZI initially reported that the vessel was featured on the Discovery show "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove," but a synopsis of episodes doesn't mention the boat specifically.

The tragedy highlights the premise of the the Discovery show the "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove," which was the danger of crossing the bar with a full load of crab.