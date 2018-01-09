As you plan your Labor Day festivities, don’t forget to make a traffic plan as well. Extra drivers are expected to hit the road causing congestion and backups.

Drivers are advised to travel during off-peak hours and add additional time to get to their destinations.

The Washington State Department of Transportation put together charts of roadway congestion on peak Labor Day weekend routes to help drivers plan. Popular routes include Interstate 5 from Bellingham to the Canadian border, I-5 from Olympia to Tacoma, Interstate 90 from North Bend to Cle Elum, and Highway 2 from Stevens Pass to Leavenworth.

Ferries are expected to see heavy passenger traffic as well, and riders are advised to make reservations on the Anacortes-San Juan Islands, San Juan Islands-British Columbia, and Port Townsend-Coupeville routes. Expect longer than usual wait times at ferry docks.

Most state highway construction work will be suspended to ease traffic, according to WSDOT. That includes work on I-90 near the Snoqualmie Pass summit, which will not have divided highway lanes on westbound I-90 for the holiday weekend.

Weekend toll rates will be in effect on the State Route 520 floating bridge on Labor Day. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free to all drivers on the holiday.

