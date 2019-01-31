An adored puppy from Washington state is recovering from heart surgery in Colorado. The procedure to save the German Shepherd puppy named Logan was not successful, but there is still hope for him.

Doctors attempted to place a catheter in the 10-week-old puppy to repair a grave heart defect. Instead, the surgeon found another abnormality in Logan's heart and was not able to repair the pulmonary valve.

But there may be another way to help Logan, according to his handlers at Rescued Hearts Northwest. The puppy could be saved by open heart surgery if he can grow to six months old first.

Logan captured hearts across the world after volunteers at Rescued Hearts Northwest put together a bucket list for Logan. That caught the attention of Dr. Brian Scansen, a surgeon at Colorado State University who is originally from Snohomish and graduated from the University of Washington.

He reached out with a medical plan to save Logan and a GoFundMe effort was started to raise money for the rare life-saving surgery.

Fans of Logan raised enough money for the puppy and his handlers to fly to Colorado for heart surgery, where the puppy is now recovering from Thursday's procedure.

Dr. Scansen said Thursday, "It's cases like Logan that really emphasize why I do this job. Logan will be back and I remain hopeful that we will give him a fix that provides a good and full life."

The volunteers at Rescued Hearts Northwest are turning their focus to help Logan grow big and strong enough for open heart surgery at six months old.

