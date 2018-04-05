SHOSHONE CO., Idaho—The search for the missing 69-year-old Shoshone County man picked back up Friday.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office officials said the search for Lionel Harding-Thomas, 69, continues with the help of volunteers and a mutual agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands. The original search for him was suspended on Sunday.

Investigators said Harding-Thomas appeared to walk away from where he was staying. He has multiple sclerosis and usually gets around with a wheelchair.

SCSO authorities said the Idaho Departments of Lands was helping with the search by using drone footage. Local volunteers were using rafts and a helicopter to look for him.

Osburn Police Chief, Darell Braaten, has also assisted in the search by utilizing his drone in the focus areas, according to the SCSO.

SCSO reported that despite the efforts they were not able to find Harding-Thomas, but the efforts would continue. SCSO officials said they were staying in close contact with his family.

Harding-Thomas' family has asked for privacy, but they said they are extremely grateful to the Sheriff's Office and the community for their help.

