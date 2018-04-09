AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and it is returning to the Inland Northwest this fall!

Northern Quest Casino will have the show for two nights on Nov. 27 and 28. The Price is Right Live! guests will have the chance to play some of the shows hit games including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the famous Showcase Showdown.

The Price is Right Live! has been playing to sold-out audiences for over a decade. The show has given away more than 10 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets.

Show time is 7:30 p.m. All Tickets are $39 and go on sale Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

Purchase tickets online at www.northernquest.com or call the Northern Quest Box Office at (509) 481-2800.

