One teenager hospitalized after a shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One teen has been hospitalized after a drug deal gone wrong north of Moses Lake.

According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff's Office, a deputy heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenburg Loop in the Larson community north of Moses Lake.

The deputy in the area saw and stopped the victim's vehicle as it was leaving the area, according to the press release.

Two male teens were in the car and one of the teens suffered a gunshot wound to his back.

He was transferred to Samaritain hospital where he has since been released.

The sheriff's office believes that the incident occurred after a drug deal gone wrong. The drug deal had been made through social media, according to the press release.

The two teens drove from "Mattawa to the Larson community where they encountered the person who allegedly fired the shots and fled on a black bicycle," according to the release.

Their car has been impounded and the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.