Two teens from South Seattle just wrapped up a busy summer at their newly-opened coffee stand in Columbia City.

Six months ago, Aaron Bossett came up with the idea to open a coffee stand and asked his friend Jamaica Myres for help. It wasn’t long before the duo started working with Empire Espresso and started the stand.

Bossett’s dad remembers how it all started.

“My son said I want to be an inspiration,” said Aaron Bossett Sr. “I said 'what do you mean inspiration?' And that’s what he’s been doing. He’s just been down here inspiring folks left and right so that’s pretty cool.”

Though Bossett and Myres aren’t coffee drinkers, they took the time to learn about the product. Bossett and Myres took classes with help from Empire Espresso.

“They taught me how to make pour overs and what’s important about the pour over and how much water in like the grams and stuff that you need for the coffee,” Aaron Bossett said.

Since they opened their pop-up stand in June they’ve been serving coffee every day from 6 to 11 a.m.

“To me, it’s been amazing to watch the dedication of 13-year-old young kids,” Bossett said.

The business has really taken off.

“We’re from here but we have friends in like New York, Philly and DC who have been harassing us to come,” said Kia Franklin, a customer of the stand. “And I’m like I know I’m coming.”

Down the road, they hope to open a café.

With the school year starting they've shut down the business temporarily, but will re-open when time allows.

Until then, they hope you follow them on Instagram at @staywokestand.

© 2018 KING