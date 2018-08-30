Tacoma teachers will go on strike unless a contract agreement is reached by Thursday, September 6, the scheduled start of school.

The Tacoma Education Association voted Tuesday night to authorize a strike. There are 2,450 members in the TEA. Tuesday's meeting was attended by 2,217 members. An overwhelming 93 percent of the votes were in favor of a strike.

Tuesday's vote comes after Tacoma teachers previously failed to meet the attendance requirement to vote on a strike Aug. 29.

In the wake of McCleary, a state Supreme Court decision to fully fund public schools, Tacoma teachers are asking the district for raises they say they deserve and are needed to keep teachers in a district that has historically struggled.

The district says it is facing a $25 million dollar budget deficit next year, and every dollar added to the package for teachers and other employees increases that deficit. The latest district offer to teachers would increase that expected deficit to $32 million, the district said.

TPS says it is restricted in how much of a raise it can offer teachers, because the funding law approved by the legislature limits pay hikes in districts like TPS to no more than 3.1 percent for 2018-19.

Angel Morton is President of the Tacoma Education Association. She said, “If we can’t get our numbers up in Tacoma nobody is going to stay here and that’s not good for kids. Kids need that continuity of instructors people who know the kids, programs, and families. The district needs to take a look at priorities.”

Morton said the Tacoma Public School District is offering a 3.1 percent raise. Some teachers say it’s unfair.

“The Superintendent is looking right at us and saying 'no you can’t have it.'” said Liz Fortson, a teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.

“To me, it’s an equity issue, not just for teachers but for the students in our community,” said Mary Carol Treleven, another teacher from Jefferson.

“As it stands right now, Clover Park, Fife, South Kitsap, they all are offering $10,000-15,000 more for the same work,” said Morton. “Historically, Tacoma has been the highest paid in the area the last couple years. We’ve been chipping away at that and the last couple of years the districts have been catching up or surpassing us.”

District Spokesperson Dan Voepel said the district is looking for a realistic deal based on the funding it has.

“I think everyone knows by now that Tacoma got shortchanged by this new funding formula and we have far less than other districts to work with and we’re willing to give what we have to give,” said Voepel.

“We’ve prided ourselves on being one of the highest paid school districts in the region that’s allowed us to create a great workforce of teachers very talented the most talented in the region dealing with a really incredible student population so to have that put at risk because this funding formula gives much more to other districts than it does to us that’s very frustrating to us," he said.

