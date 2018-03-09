Tacoma School Board leaders introduced details of a new contract offer Wednesday morning while hundreds of teachers simultaneously staged a picket outside of the administration building, saying the offer isn't enough.

Teachers in the Tacoma School District entered the fifth day of their strikes Wednesday, saying the district “is not being honest with how they are costing their proposals.”

The district totes a 12.45 percent salary increase in their latest offer. This increase is said to bring median and high salaries above those of neighboring school districts: University Place, Peninsula, Steilacoom, Fife, Clover Park, Franklin Pierce and Puyallup.

The Tacoma School District said their latest offer is competitive with neighboring districts. (Photo: Tacoma Public Schools)

The proposal devotes $18.7 million to increase teacher salaries for this current 2018-2019 school year.

"We are counting on legislators from across the state to come together and more equitably distribute education funds to school districts," district spokesperson Dan Voelpel said. "We can’t make progress toward closing education opportunity gaps if wealthy school districts on the East Side of King County continue to see massive increases in funding when low-income urban school districts like Tacoma have their future per-student funding cut.”

The Tacoma Education Association said Wednesday, “Their current salary increase offer still leaves us below the middle salary range compared to neighboring districts.”

The union gave the district a counter proposal late Tuesday night, according to union President Angel Morton. Details are not being shared, but Morton says they are working "to make sure our educators will receive compensation similar to nearby districts."

The union planned to meet with the school district Wednesday morning after presenting a proposal of their own the night before. KING 5 has reached out to TEA for details of their proposal.

Gov. Jay Inslee is paying close attention to the teacher strike. Tara Lee, Inslee’s deputy director of communications, said the governor spoke with both sides Monday afternoon over the phone. Inslee has urged the district and teachers union to come together and negotiate, according to Lee.

“The governor’s office continues to monitor the situation and hopes that teachers and kids get back in the classroom as soon as possible,” she said in a statement to KING 5.

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

