School remains canceled Wednesday in the Tacoma School District as the district and teachers remain at an impasse.

Tacoma's school board scheduled a 9 a.m. press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the "status of negotiations between the school district and the Tacoma Education Association."

Gov. Jay Inslee is paying close attention to the teacher strike. Tara Lee, Inslee’s deputy director of communications, said the governor spoke with both sides Monday afternoon over the phone. Inslee has urged the district and teachers union to come together and negotiate, according to Lee.

“The governor’s office continues to monitor the situation and hopes that teachers and kids get back in the classroom as soon as possible,” she said in a statement to KING 5.

Tacoma Public Schools announced Monday, "Today, Tacoma Public Schools asked the leadership of the Tacoma Education Association to join together in a binding arbitration process and immediately end the strike. That request has been declined."

The Tacoma Education Association posted on Facebook, "The district has proposed Binding Arbitration which would end the strike with absolutely no commitment of funds to increase salaries or a requirement for member approval. This is the third time TPS has tried to give the responsibility of bargaining to the others instead of working with TEA directly to reach a competitive compensation agreement."

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

