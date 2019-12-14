TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer was stabbed in the cheek on Friday night while he was responding to a welfare check call.

While a small group of officers went into the Winthrop apartment building on Commerce Street in downtown Tacoma, a man came out of an apartment and stabbed one of the officers in the face.

That officer was taken to Tacoma General Hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Tacoma police said their fellow officer should be fine after being treated.

During the welfare check, police found an individual dead in an apartment, That death is not suspicious and is not related to the stabbing.

The suspect will likely be booked into jail on an assault charge.