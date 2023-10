Spokane Police and SWAT are responding near East Dalke Ave. and North Cook St.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and SWAT team have a location surrounded in northeast Spokane and are asking a suspect to surrender peacefully.

Police have not said who the suspect is or what they are wanted for.

As of 10:30 pm Thursday, authorities were still on scene near East Dalke Ave. and North Cook St.