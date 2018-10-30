SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents say Christopher Mcilveen was driving the wrong way down Highway two when he crashed into another car head on.

The crash killed the driver, but 20-year-old Brayden Whiteside, the passenger, survived.

Court documents say the Washington State Patrol Trooper on scene noticed Christopher Mcilveen had bloodshot eyes and a "strong odor of intoxicants on his breath."

Court documents say a private security camera in the area recorded the crash.

The video showed Mcilveen's truck driving the wrong way on the highway when he crashed into an oncoming car.

The driver, 20-year-old Chance Quesnell died at the scene. Whiteside suffered multiple broken bones on his right side and a bruised lung.

Brayden said he is grateful for the Good Samaritan who stopped to help free him from the car.

"The door wouldn't open. So I needed open so he like pried it open or something. And he got it open for me and he helped me get up a little bit. Because one of my legs are broken and I couldn't really get out because the dashboard was crushing me in there,” Whiteside said. “He didn't really care about all the credit, he just wanted to help everyone on the scene. And I just really appreciate him being there and stopping I might have been in a lot worse condition if he hadn't showed up."

Brayden's friends have been staying overnight in the hospital with him as he recovers. He's expected to return home very soon.

Brayden's mom was in court for Mcilveen's first appearance this afternoon asking the judge to not allow him out of jail.

The judge set Mcilveen's bond at $300,000 with conditions including he cannot drive a car or drink any alcohol.

© 2018 KREM