

The Seattle area could battle some of the worst traffic it’s ever seen during the about three-week period after the Alaskan Way Viaduct is closed, and the SR 99 tunnel is opened.

Here’s how KING 5 will help you get through what the city is calling the “Seattle Squeeze.”

On Monday, January 14, KING 5 Mornings will air beginning at 4 a.m. Our crews will be live across the region showing current commute conditions – for cars, buses, and trains.

Join our “Seattle Tunnel Traffic” Facebook group to discuss all things closure related and get your specific questions answered by our reporters. If you’re missing the viaduct's iconic views, check out some of the great photos and videos some of the group members have posted of their last rides.

