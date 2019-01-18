SPOKANE, Wash. — A brilliant celestial event will be on display Sunday evening across the nation: a Lunar Eclipse.

It's sometimes referred to as a "Blood Moon" because of the rust-red color the full moon takes on during the eclipse. January 20, 2019's eclipse will also double as "Supermoon" and "Wolf Moon" making it a "Super-Blood-Wolf Moon" trifecta.

Skygazers in western Germany were treated to a rare astronomical event when a supermoon and lunar eclipse combined, showing Earth's satellite bathed in blood-red light on Sept. 28, 2015. (Photo: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images)

Allow me to explain each in detail...



Let's start with the Lunar Eclipse, or Blood Moon, as this will be the most exciting part. A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the moon passes through Earth's shadow. There are three phases to the Lunar Eclipse.

First - the penumbral phase, when the moon moves through Earth's outer shadow, known as the penumbra (hence the name). The entire moon is still visible, but you will notice it getting dimmer in the night's sky as the sun becomes partially blocked from the perspective of the moon.

Second - the partial phase, as part of the moon is shrouded in darkness. More and more of the moon will become obscured as it enters Earth's inner shadow called the umbra.



Third - the full phase, or Total Lunar Eclipse. Once the entire moon enter Earth's umbra (inner shadow) the moon glows a dark, almost blood red shade. The reason that the moon doesn't complete vanish from the sky is because some of the sun's light that passes through Earth's atmosphere is bent, or refracted, towards the moon. Think of it as all of Earth's sunrises and sunsets are being projected on the moon's surface. That's that what we see during the total lunar eclipse.

Now that you know the phases of the eclipse, here when it occurs on January 20th, 2019 (all time in Pacific Standard Time, UTC -8).

6:36pm - Penumbral Eclipse Begins

7:33pm - Partial Eclipse Begins

8:41pm - Total Eclipse Begins

9:43pm - Total Eclipse Ends (Total Eclipse duration - 1hr 2min)

10:50pm - Partical Eclipse Ends

11:48pm - Penumbral Eclipse Ends



The eclipse will be visible for the entire United States, Canada, Central America, South America, and most of western Europe and Africa pending the weather/cloud coverage.

Now to the Supermoon, a Supermoon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth. The moon's orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle, it's slightly elliptical, means that the distance from the Earth to the Moon varies each cycle. It's it's closest approach (known as perigee), about 222,000 miles, the moon appears slightly bigger and slightly brighter than usual. About 14% bigger and 30% brighter from its mini-moon counterpart (a full moon at its farthest distance).

Usually three full moons each year are classified as a Supermoon, so they're not all that uncommon. As for getting a Supermoon and Blood Moon at this same time is a lot more rare, but it last occurred less than a year ago. January 31st, 2018 was a "Super-Blood Moon" (with a blue moon, the second full moon of the month, on top!)

Lastly, this is a Wolf Moon. Nothing special here, a Wolf Moon is just the full moon in January. The Old Farmers' Almanac which commonly uses the different full-moon names throughout the year sites that the names come from Algonquin tribes who lived in New England to Lake Superior.

In case you're curious as to what each month's respective full moon name is:

January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Corn Moon

Autumn Equinox: Harvest Moon

October: Hunter's Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon

And there you have it, the "Super-Blood-Wolf Moon." The next Lunar Eclipse visible in the U.S. isn't until May 26th, 2021 and only for the western half of the States. So keep your fingers crossed for clear skies and happy viewing!

- KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick



